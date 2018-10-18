Police suspect the occupants of a seafoam Toyota Prius with a sunroof (left) vandalized 11 signs for Arroyo Grande Mayor Jim Hill’s re-election campaign.
Have you seen this car? Police suspect its passengers vandalized A.G. campaign signs

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

October 18, 2018 10:48 AM

The Arroyo Grande Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects responsible for vandalizing Mayor Jim Hill’s re-election campaign signs on Oct. 9.

Police are searching for a seafoam Toyota Prius with a sunroof.

Investigators believe the car’s occupants were responsible for the felony vandalism of 11 of Hill’s yellow campaign signs, as well as public sidewalks and private property, according to a news release. The vehicle was captured on surveillance video in the Village of Arroyo Grande.

The suspects used brown paint to deface property at the following locations:

  • 1200 block of Farroll Avenue
  • 100 block of South Halcyon Road
  • Intersection of Huasna Road and Clarence Avenue
  • 1100 block of East Grand Ave.
  • 1400 block of W. Branch St.
  • Intersection of James Way and Ranch Parkway
  • 200 block of Corbett Canyon
  • 500 block of South Halcyon Road
  • Intersection of Chilton Avenue and Oak Park Boulevard

Police are asking for any eyewitnesses who saw the vandalism or surveillance videos capturing the area. If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call the Arroyo Grande Police Department at 805-473-5122.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

