Police investigate vandalism of Arroyo Grande mayor’s campaign signs

Arroyo Grande police are investigating the vandalism of about a dozen of Mayor Jim Hill’s campaign signs.

The vandalism happened Tuesday night, according to police Chief Beau Pryor. Officers took down a report and turned the case over to detectives on Wednesday, Pryor said.

Pictures of the vandalism show splotches of rust-colored paint over the yellow signs.

On Wednesday, Hill said other people’s personal property was also damaged, including walls, sidewalks and signs for a business.

“It’s very discouraging that someone would do that,” he said. “But I understand it’s being investigated and I know they’ll do a good job with it.”

Hill, who’s completing his second term as mayor, is running for re-election against City Council member Caren Ray.

