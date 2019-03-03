Authorities looking for man who allegedly burglarized Cambria home, fled on Hwy. 1

Authorities are searching for a man who reportedly burglarized a Cambria home Saturday night and led law enforcement on a chase up Highway 1, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

At about 6 p.m., a Cambria resident arrived home in the 2900 block of Burton Drive and saw an unfamiliar car with Washington state plates in his driveway, Undersheriff Jim Voge told The Tribune on Sunday afternoon.

When the man got into his garage, he saw a man taking a can of tuna and some margarita mix, Voge said.

The resident called police and found later that the suspect also took his wallet from his unlocked home, Voge said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

The suspect fled in a 2015 silver Hyundai Veloster, which authorities found was stolen out of Seattle, according to the news release.

A deputy saw the car at a local motel and tried to stop him, Voge said. A pursuit began, and the suspect drove northbound on Highway 1, eventually entering Monterey County, according to Voge and the news release.

The suspect was “traveling at unsafe speeds,” and the pursuit was called off near Ragged Point, according to the news release.

Sheriff’s deputies later saw the suspect driving southbound on Highway 1 and deployed a spike strip near Moonstone Beach Drive, according to the release. The suspect then fled from the vehicle and deputies began searching for him.

Authorities have not yet been able to find the suspect, according to the release. He is described as a white man, about 30 years old and 6 feet tall, with a thin build and long brownish hair, according to Voge and the release. He was reportedly wearing dark-colored clothes.

The suspect is not known to be violent, Voge said, and was last known to be heading north.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550 or call CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.