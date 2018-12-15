Crime

Masked gunman robs Santa Maria store of ‘large amount of cash,’ police say

By Tom Bolton

December 15, 2018 09:53 AM

A masked man with a gun robbed a store of a large amount of cash Friday evening, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At about 5:40 p.m., the suspect entered the store on the 300 block of South Blosser Road, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register, said Sgt. Scott Casey.

“The suspect obtained an undisclosed, large amount of cash, and fled the business eastbound on foot,” Case said.

The suspect was described as white or a light-skinned Hispanic in his early 20s, approximately 5-foot-5 with a medium build. He was wearing a blue hoodie.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or leave an anonymous tip at 805-928-3781, ext. . 2677.

