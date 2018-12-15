Police searching for man who allegedly attempted to steal from Templeton gas station

Police are searching for a man they say attempted to steal alcohol from a gas station in Templeton.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. Friday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the Chevron station on the 700 block of Las Tablas Road, according to a department news release.

Reports indicated that the owner of the station confronted a suspect who had allegedly attempted to steal alcohol. The suspect then pulled on a black mask and indicated to the owner that he had a weapon, although none were seen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

As the suspect fled, the owner was able to snap a photo of him, police said.

Police stopped a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle believed to be associated with the crime, and two people were detained but later released, the release said. The suspect, identified by police to be 22-year-old Anthony Pamfilo Espinoza, is still believed to be at large.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black hooded jacket and dark shorts and dark socks with sandals, police said. Authorities describe his as being Hispanic, 6-feet tall and 270 pounds.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know his whereabouts or have any additional information, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.