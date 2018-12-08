Santa Maria police investigating second shooting death this week

An 18-year-old Santa Maria man died of gunshot wounds early Saturday in the city’s second killing in two days and the seventh homicide of 2018.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Santa Maria police and fire personnel, along with an American Medical Response ambulance, were dispatched to the area of Thornburg Street and West Enos Drive for a report of shots heard, police Lt. Paul Van Meel said.

Just off the roadway, officers found 18-year-old Adrian Alvarez with gunshot wounds. Firefighters and AMR provided aid to the man, but Van Meel said he did not survive. He said detectives began investigating the shooting and have served search warrants at a number of locations.

“We are not releasing suspect information at this time,” Van Meel said.

Saturday’s fatal shooting in southwest Santa Maria followed another one late Thursday in a northwest neighborhood. In the earlier killing, officers responded to the area of West Bunny Avenue and Blosser Road where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday night, police identified the dead man as Vicente De Jesus Medina Guerrero, 21, of Bakersfield. Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria police tip line at 805-928-3781 x2677.