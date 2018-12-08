1 pedestrian dead, 3 others injured after being struck by vehicle in Lompoc

Four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Lompoc on Friday evening, and authorities say one of the victims died of injuries from the collision. The other pedestrians suffered serious to minor injuries.





Shortly after 5 p.m., personnel from the Lompoc police and fire departments were dispatched to the 300 block of West Cypress Avenue on a report that a vehicle had struck pedestrians, Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

He said two American Medical Response ambulances and a Santa Barbara County Fire Department ambulance also responded.

Three of the pedestrians were taken to a local hospital with mild to moderate injuries.

The fourth was transported to a different hospital and later died, police said.

“It is unknown if it is in direct correlation to injuries sustained from this traffic collision,” Sgt. Scott Morgan said.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, but the cause remains under investigation, he added.

Additional information about the collision, including the identities of the pedestrians and driver, was not immediately available.

Officers asked that anyone who may have witnessed the collision call police at 805-736-2341.