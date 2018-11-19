Pedestrian killed, driver arrested in Los Osos hit-and-run

One person was killed and another was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in Los Osos on Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 5:30 p.m., Dale Paulsen, 67, of Los Osos, was walking east on the western shoulder of Ramona Avenue, east of Pine Avenue, according to the CHP. Emily Bales, 24, of Los Osos, was driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma pickup west on Ramona Avenue and hit Paulsen, according to the CHP.

Paulsen was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Bales fled the scene but was later found and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and “other felony charges related to this incident,” the CHP said.

