Woman hit and killed by Amtrak train in Montecito

A woman was killed on Friday morning after being hit by an Amtrak passenger train in Montecito.

The woman was walking northbound on the railroad tracks about 7:10 a.m. near the southbound Olive Mill Road off-ramp in Montecito when the southbound train hit her, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The engineer saw the woman on the tracks when the train came around a curve and activated the horn and braking system. But the train didn’t stop in time and hit the woman, who sustained fatal injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of identifying the woman and will then notify her next of kin. Her official cause and manner of death is pending while investigators await toxicology and lab results.

Officials are still investigating the circumstances that caused the incident.

The Pacific Surfliner — which transports passengers from San Luis Obispo to San Diego through the Montecito area — was delayed for nearly two hours following the crash, which the train line referred to as a “trespasser incident” in a tweet.