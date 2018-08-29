Train hits, kills pedestrian in SLO

San Luis Obispo police confirmed that a train fatally struck an unidentified man at the underpass between Pepper Street and Mill Street Wednesday morning, leading Chief Deanna Cantrell to urge the public on Twitter to stay away from the area.
Police were dispatched to the scene at 10:45 a.m. The train engineer told police that he saw a man lying on the train tracks but was unable to stop the train before it struck him. When police arrived, they found the deceased male lying next to the tracks.
Capt. Chris Staley said it’s unclear whether the man was dead prior to being struck by the train. The circumstances behind the man’s death remain under investigation by both the Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Office, and Staley said police do not have any other witnesses at this time.
The train stopped as a result of the collision, and police are urging the public to avoid the intersection of Foothill and California boulevards for the next few hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
