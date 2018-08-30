Police identify man found dead after being hit by train in SLO

A man who was found dead after being hit by a train in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday has been identified, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said Thursday morning.
Police identified the man as Christopher Hackmann, 37, of San Luis Obispo. The cause of his death is still under investigation and police ask anyone with information about Hackmann’s death to contact them at 805-781-7317.
Police went to a train underpass near the intersection of Mill and Pepper streets just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The train engineer told authorities he saw a man lying on the tracks but couldn’t stop the train before it struck him, SLO Police Capt. Chris Staley told The Tribune. It’s unclear whether he was dead prior to being struck by the train.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the man lying near the tracks with part of his body under the stopped train, according to a police news release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No foul play is suspected at this time, police said.
Tribune reporter Lindsey Holden contributed to this story.
