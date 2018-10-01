Pedestrian struck, killed by Amtrak train near Guadalupe

A pedestrian was killed Monday afternoon when he was struck by an Amtrak train just north of Guadalupe, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. near 12th Street and the rodeo grounds at the north end of the city.

The incident reportedly involved a northbound Surfliner train, and Amtrak indicated train traffic in the area was expected to be significantly delayed.

An Amtrak Surfliner train was northbound when the engineer “observed a male adult sitting on the tracks and then standing as the train approached,” said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The train sounded its horn and applied its emergency braking system, but the man did not get out the way quickly enough, and was struck and killed, Hoover said.

An investigation was underway, Hoover said, adding that the incident “appears to be accidental.”

Coroner’s personnel were on scene to recover the remains, and were in the process of making an identification of the victim and notifying next of kin.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., the train continued north.