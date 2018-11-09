SLO man arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly hitting a woman with his car

A San Luis Obispo man was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after his car hit and injured a pedestrian.

Christopher Boyle, 53, was driving near the intersection of Monterey Street and Johnson Avenue about 6:58 a.m. when he allegedly struck a 26-year-old San Luis Obispo woman with his vehicle, according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release.

First responders found the woman lying in the intersection near a vehicle, unconscious and unresponsive, the release said.

First responders immediately provided medical assistance and transported her to the hospital for further treatment, police said.

Boyle was evaluated for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The investigation found Boyle was under the influence of drugs when he was involved in the crash and was also driving with a suspended license, police said.

Boyle was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and driving with a suspended license. As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, Boyle did not appear to be in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to online custody records.

Those with information about the crash are encouraged to call Officer McCornack at the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-594-7757 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867. Police believe there were several witnesses who had to leave before first responders arrived on scene.