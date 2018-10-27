Man hospitalized after shooting at Santa Maria condo complex, police say

A suspect was arrested Saturday after a shooting that occurred at a residential condominium complex on East McCoy Lane in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident at the complex in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane shortly after 2 p.m., said Lt. Russ Mengel.

A man was transported by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to emergency radio traffic.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A male suspect was taken into custody, police said, but his name and other details were not available.

An additional ambulance was dispatched to shooting scene, according to radio traffic.

Other details were not immediately available.