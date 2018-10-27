Santa Maria police converged on a condominium complex in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of a shooting. One person reportedly was taken to the hospital.
Crime

Man hospitalized after shooting at Santa Maria condo complex, police say

By Janene Scully

Noozhawk.com

October 27, 2018 03:51 PM

A suspect was arrested Saturday after a shooting that occurred at a residential condominium complex on East McCoy Lane in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident at the complex in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane shortly after 2 p.m., said Lt. Russ Mengel.

A man was transported by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to emergency radio traffic.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A male suspect was taken into custody, police said, but his name and other details were not available.

An additional ambulance was dispatched to shooting scene, according to radio traffic.

Other details were not immediately available.

