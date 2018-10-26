Police investigating bank robbery at Wells Fargo in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department is on scene investigating a bank robbery that took place Friday morning at the Wells Fargo located at 1450 S. Broadway, according to police officials.

Police were notified of the robbery around 10:25 a.m. At least 20 people were in the bank at the time, Noozhawk reported.

No weapon was in sight and details about how the man demanded money were not available, according to Noozhawk.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Officers responded to a bank robbery at Wells Fargo on South Broadway, suspect photos are attached. Anybody with information about the suspects a contact at SMPDHQ at area code 805-928-3781 extension 2277 pic.twitter.com/nZs1jrgDiQ — Santa Maria Police (@SMPDHQ) October 26, 2018

Surveillance footage shows the suspect was a man in a white jacket, wearing a hat and sunglasses.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 805-928-3781, ext 2277.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.