Cambria student arrested after threat, lockdown at high school

Coast Union High School in Cambria was briefly locked down on Friday morning, and a student was arrested for allegedly making a threat on social media.

The school was locked down for about 25 minutes starting at 9:30 a.m., after the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a social media threat, according to a news release.

The threat was made against the school but wasn’t directed at any particular student or faculty member.

A 15-year-old student not in attendance at school on Friday was identified as the suspect. Deputies questioned her at her home and took her into custody on suspicion of making criminal threats.

The student is being held at San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall. The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the suspect’s name due to her juvenile status.

The lockdown was lifted at 9:55 a.m. Deputies no longer believe there is a threat to the school.