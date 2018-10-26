5 things parents should know about school emergencies

Here are five tips for parents on how to prepare for and respond to school emergencies, from San Luis Obispo County school officials.
By
Up Next
Here are five tips for parents on how to prepare for and respond to school emergencies, from San Luis Obispo County school officials.
By

Crime

Cambria student arrested after threat, lockdown at high school

By Lindsey Holden And Kathe Tanner

lholden@thetribunenews.com

ktanner@thetribunenews.com

October 26, 2018 11:19 AM

Coast Union High School in Cambria was briefly locked down on Friday morning, and a student was arrested for allegedly making a threat on social media.

The school was locked down for about 25 minutes starting at 9:30 a.m., after the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a social media threat, according to a news release.

The threat was made against the school but wasn’t directed at any particular student or faculty member.

A 15-year-old student not in attendance at school on Friday was identified as the suspect. Deputies questioned her at her home and took her into custody on suspicion of making criminal threats.

The student is being held at San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall. The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the suspect’s name due to her juvenile status.

The lockdown was lifted at 9:55 a.m. Deputies no longer believe there is a threat to the school.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

Local news matters

We rely on readers like you more than ever before to support us as we tell stories about the people and issues important to SLO County readers.

Subscribe to The Tribune today for just 99 cents for your first month — and help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune

  Comments  