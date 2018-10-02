Parents at 2 SLO schools alerted to ‘cryptic’ threat, but police say no need to worry

Authorities have determined that a “cryptic, non-specific” email sent to a teacher Monday evening doesn’t pose a danger to students and teachers at Laguna Middle School and San Luis Obispo High School.

According to emails sent to parents by both Laguna Middle principal John Calandro and San Luis Obispo High principal Leslie O’Connor, a teacher received the email, “which threatened to bring harm to a middle school and a high school.”

School staff alerted San Luis Obispo police, who reviewed the email and found that it came from out of state, according to the principals’ emails.

“The police have no reason to believe there is any threat to our school,” the principals wrote.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Though law enforcement said they don’t believe the schools are in danger, faculty members, staff and students were told of the situation, the emails said. The schools also had police officers and district staff on campus on Tuesday.

“Please know all students are safe and we are communicating this to you to keep you informed and let you know what has taken place,” the principals’ emails said.

About 20 to 25 students were picked up from school by parents as a result of the principals’ emails, O’Connor told The Tribune.

“It was an unsubstantiated threat,” said Kimberly McGrath, San Luis Coast Unified School District assistant superintendent. “We had no cancellations or evacuations. It was an out-of-state internet type of scam and we’ve made no adjustments to our school schedule.”

Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal



