Man killed in hit-and-run on Hwy. 101 in Paso Robles

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a felony hit-and-run crash that left a man dead Thursday morning, according to a CHP news release.

At about 5 a.m., a male pedestrian was either trying to walk or run across Highway 101 north of 13th Street when he was hit by a vehicle driving southbound on Highway 101, the CHP said.

The vehicle kept driving and the driver didn’t notify law enforcement or emergency services of the crash, according to the CHP.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. He has not yet been identified.

Southbound Highway 101 was closed while the CHP investigated the crash, but reopened at about 7:20 a.m., according to the CHP. Northbound Highway 101 was not affected by the crash or investigation.

The CHP asks anyone with information regarding the collision to call them at 805-434-1822.