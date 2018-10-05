If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

By
Crime

Man arrested near Paso elementary school after allegedly offering candy to kids

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

October 05, 2018 02:51 PM

A man was arrested near Georgia Brown Elementary School in Paso Robles on Friday morning after allegedly offering candy to children walking to school.

Students told a teacher on yard duty about their interactions with the man, and school officials called the police, said Cmdr. Caleb Davis of the Paso Robles Police Department.

Officers responded to the area about 7:47 a.m. and found the man, who denied offering candy to the children, Davis said.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, in addition to annoying a child under 18, Davis said.

The man was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he was being held Friday in lieu of $2,500 bail. (The Tribune does not name individuals arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor offenses.)

Georgia Brown Elementary staff notified parents of the incident on Friday, and urged them to talk to students who walk to school about “stranger danger” situations.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

