Paso police looking for man who exposed himself to girl walking home from school

Paso Robles police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a girl who was walking home from Daniel Lewis Middle School on Tuesday.

At around 4 p.m., officers responded to the campus, where a middle school-aged girl said a man stopped his car and asked her for directions, according to a Police Department news release.

When she began to answer, the man exposed himself and then immediately drove off.

The girl described the man as being white, in his 30s with slick brown hair and a stubbly beard. He was driving a small, blue two-door sedan.

Paso police are boosting patrols around the school and are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call 805-237-6464.

