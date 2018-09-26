Frank Anthony Ramos Jr., 40, is suspected of robbing the Chevron gas station in Atascadero on Thursday.
Man suspected of robbing Atascadero gas station with knife arrested in Santa Barbara

By Gabby Ferreira

September 26, 2018 01:25 PM

A man police believe robbed a Chevron gas station in Atascadero last week has been arrested, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

The robbery happened at about 8:25 p.m. Thursday, when the suspect entered the gas station in the 8900 block of Montecito Avenue, brandished a large knife and stole alcohol, police said.

During the investigation, police found that a similar robbery happened in King City about 8 hours before the robbery in Atascadero, and both robberies were likely committed by the same person, authorities said.

Police also found that the vehicle the suspect was driving had been reported stolen out of San Jose, according to the news release.

On Tuesday, Atascadero police were told that authorities in Santa Barbara located the stolen vehicle and arrested the driver. Atascadero police investigators went to Santa Barbara and searched the vehicle, where they found evidence “associated with the crime,” police said.

Frank Anthony Ramos Jr., 40, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and taken to the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stealing a vehicle and a parole hold, police said. He is being held without bail, according to jail records.

Atascadero police are recommending robbery charges to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

