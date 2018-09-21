Atascadero police searching for man who held up gas station with a knife

Atascadero police are searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station at knife point on Thursday night.

Officers responded about 8:25 p.m. to reports of a robbery at a Chevron gas station on the 8900 block of Montecito Avenue, according to an Atascadero Police Department news release.

Police learned a suspect entered the gas station, brandished a large knife and stole alcohol.

Officers established a perimeter and began searching for the suspect using K9 units from Atascadero, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department .

During the search, officers spotted the suspect, but he fled on foot. He is described as a 40-year-old white man with a gray goatee.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.

