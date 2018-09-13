Atascadero Tastee Freez robbed; employee ‘sprayed with an unknown chemical’

A Tastee Freez employee was injured during a robbery at the Tastee Freez in Atascadero on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.
Officers responded to the restaurant in the 8900 block of Montecito Avenue at about 9 a.m., according to the release. When they arrived, they found that an employee had been “sprayed with an unknown chemical,” and the robbery suspect had fled east toward El Camino Real with “an undisclosed amount of cash.”
The employee was treated for the injuries from the spray by firefighters and then taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton for more treatment, police said.
Atascadero police, with assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol’s helicopter, searched the area for the robbery suspect but could not find the person.
The suspect has not yet been found, police said. He is described as a white man, about 45 years old, who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, police said.
The incident is under investigation, and additional information was not immediately available.
The Police Department asks anyone with information to call them at 805-461-5051.
Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal
Comments