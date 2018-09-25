Man found guilty of molesting 7-year-old girl in Grover Beach

A San Diego man found guilty of molesting a 7-year-old girl in Grover Beach in 2016 could face up to 10 years in prison, according to Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth.

Following a two-week trial in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, a jury on Monday convicted Jose Luis Diaz, 47, on two felony charges of lewd acts on a child under 14 and one misdemeanor charge of child molesting, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation showed that Diaz was staying in a Grover Beach home occupied by the victim and other family members in December 2016, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

“While the minor victim’s mother was at work, Diaz took the victim and her cousin to a nearby store and touched her inappropriately,” the District Attorney’s Office said. The crime was reported to the Grover Beach Police Department the same day.

The investigation found that Diaz had also inappropriately touched the victim the day before, when the family attended the Vine Street Parade in Paso Robles, the District Attorney’s Office said. Evidence of a prior incident of child molestation — for which Diaz wasn’t charged — was presented to the jury, the District Attorney’s Office said.

In a statement following the verdict, District Attorney Dan Dow said that “crimes against children are particularly heinous.”

“We are proud of this young victim’s courage in coming forward and reporting this crime,” Dow said in the statement. “We thank the jury for their focused attention in hearing this starting case and are optimistic that the verdict will bring some level of justice to the young victim and her family.”

Diaz is currently being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to jail records. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 30.

