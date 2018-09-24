Atascadero teacher facing child porn charges appears in court

The Atascadero teacher accused of taking inappropriate photos of female students appeared in court Monday as his arraignment hearing continued.

Chris Berdoll, 48, a sixth-grade teacher at the Atascadero Fine Arts Academy, is facing 44 child pornography-related felony charges.

Berdoll stood Monday before a packed courtroom that included Tom Butler, Atascadero Unified School District superintendent, and Kibbe Rubin, Atascadero Fine Arts Academy principal.

Berdoll’s arraignment hearing was continued to Oct. 18.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Ginger Garrett approved protective orders prohibiting Berdoll from contacting or going within 100 yards of victims alleged in the complaint.

Twenty-four of the 44 felony counts filed against Berdoll allege that he used students under the age of 18 to pose for child pornography images, according to a complaint filed Friday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

The additional 20 charges accuse Berdoll of being in possession of child pornography.

The criminal complaint lists 14 victims ranging in age from 9 to 15. Some victims are named in more than one of the counts filed against Berdoll.

Officials have identified 20 victims in total, and a joint investigation involving the Atascadero Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office remains ongoing.

More victims may be alleged and additional charges could be brought against Berdoll via an amended complaint, said Eric Dobroth, assistant district attorney.

Berdoll was arrested Sept. 10 after Atascadero Unified officials contacted police about a district teacher suspected of inappropriately taking videos of female students’ undergarments.

Atascadero Police Chief Jerel Haley said the alleged crimes occurred during the 2018-2019 school year and a previous year.

Berdoll posted his $500,000 bail shortly after his arrest and was released from custody.

Berdoll has been on paid administrative leave from his teaching position since Aug. 31, according to Butler.

