2 arrested following fight, shooting behind Atascadero bar

Two people were arrested Wednesday following an early-morning fight and shooting behind a bar in Atascadero, according to a news release.

At about 1:40 a.m., police responded to Whiskey & June, located in the 5900 block of El Camino Real, for a reported fight between two people behind the establishment, according to the release. One of the people retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and pointed it at the victim, police said.

The suspect then fired one round in the victim’s proximity, but the victim wasn’t hit, police said.

Authorities took a report and began investigating the incident, according to the release.

Just before noon, police located the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Travis William Miller of Atascadero, in a black truck near Olmeda Avenue and Rosario Avenue, according to the release. Officers followed the truck and conducted a traffic stop.

Miller and his “associate,” 23-year-old Nevada Skye Jones, also of Atascadero, were both arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to jail records.

Jones and Miller are being held at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail each, according to jail records.

Police said Miller may have ties to the Vagos Motorcycle Gang, but the investigation is ongoing as they are still trying to confirm his gang involvement.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.