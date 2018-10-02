Atascadero teacher facing child porn charges formally resigns

The Atascadero Fine Arts Academy teacher charged with 44 felonies related to child pornography has formally resigned from his position at the school.

The Atascadero Unified School District accepted Chris Lynn Berdoll’s resignation during a school board meeting Tuesday night. Berdoll had been on paid administrative leave from his teaching position since Aug. 31.

“This terminates Berdoll’s employment and immediately moves Berdoll to an unpaid status,” superintendent Thomas Butler said in a news release.

Berdoll, 48, was charged Sept. 21 with 24 counts alleging that he used children under the age of 18 to pose or model for the purpose of preparing photographs to depict child pornography. Twenty additional felony counts allege that Berdoll was in possession of the child pornography.

If convicted of all charges and ordered to serve his sentence consecutively, Berdoll could face more than 30 years in state prison, a District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman said.

Berdoll’s resignation is effective Sept. 27, according to the school district.

School district officials said they completed a comprehensive internal investigation and formally reported all information to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, which oversees the issuing and revocation of all teaching licenses.

“In addition, the school district will continue to actively cooperate with law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office to ensure the just process is fully served,” Butler said in the release.

The school district also said a permanent teacher has been assigned to replace Berdoll.

Counseling services remain available for all students and staff throughout the school district, the release said.

Berdoll appeared in court Sept. 24, and his arraignment hearing was continued to Oct. 18.

