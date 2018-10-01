Paso man named person of interest in father’s 2009 killing arrested on suspicion of DUI

A Paso Robles man who was recently named a person of interest in his father’s 2009 killing was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.

At about 8:20 p.m., Brian Greer, 51, was driving his 2002 Ford Excursion westbound on Creston Road at “an unknown rate of speed,” the CHP said. At the same time, 78-year-old William Ryan of Creston was driving his 2001 GMC Yukon eastbound on Creston Road.

Greer “made an unsafe turning movement” due to his “level of intoxication,” which caused his vehicle to move into the eastbound lane, directly in front of Ryan’s SUV, the CHP said.

The front of Greer’s SUV crashed into the front of Ryan’s vehicle, disabling Ryan’s SUV and causing Greer’s vehicle to roll over.

Ryan and his passenger, 86-year-old Barbara Ryan, received moderate injuries in the crash and were taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, according to the CHP. Greer also suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.

Greer was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence at the time of the crash and “causing great bodily injury,” the CHP said.

He was being held Monday afternoon at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, causing bodily injury, and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.10 percent or more causing injury, according to jail records.

The crash is under investigation.

In August, Greer was named a person of interest in the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into the 2009 shooting death of his father, Jerry Greer.

The status of “person of interest” means police have identified someone who may have been involved in a crime but who has not been arrested or formally accused.

“Sheriff’s detectives are not commenting further on what evidence they have in the case or why they believe Brian Greer is a person of interest,” sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Cipolla said in August.

Detectives ask those who worked with Brian Greer or who may have information on the murder of Jerry Greer to contact the Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

