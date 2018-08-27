Deputies search old property of Paso man whose father was killed in 2009

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday searched a property once owned by a Paso Robles man who authorities recently identified as a person of interest in his father’s homicide.
Sheriff’s detectives used metal detectors to search the exterior of Brian Greer’s former property in the 4000 block of Whispering Oaks Way in Paso Robles, according to a news release. He owned the property at the time of the murder of his father, Jerry Greer, in 2009.
Jerry Greer, 71, was shot to death while sleeping in his Templeton home on March 28, 2009.
On Thursday, sheriff’s officials served Brian Greer, a retired state correctional officer, with a search warrant at his home in Paso Robles, identifying him as a person of interest in his father’s homicide. (A “person of interest” means law enforcement officials have identified someone who may have been involved in a crime, but who has not been arrested or formally accused. )
The Sheriff’s Office would not comment further Monday on the details of the investigation.
Brian Greer told The Tribune in 2009 that his father’s death “just doesn’t make sense.”
“I almost want to believe it was a kid — pulling a stunt to see if he could get away with it,” Greer said then. “There is a killer living among us.”
Anyone who has information related to the murder of Jerry Greer and the active investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at 805-781-4500. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-7867 or visiting www.slotips.org.
Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal
Comments