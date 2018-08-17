Templeton man was shot to death in 2009. Now his son is a person of interest

The son of a Templeton man killed in his home in 2009 has been named a person of interest in the cold case investigation, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Greer, son of homicide victim Jerry Greer, was served with a search warrant Thursday at his home in Paso Robles. Jerry Greer was shot to death while sleeping in his Templeton home on March 28, 2009. He was 71 at the time of his death.

Brian Greer, a retired state correctional officer who had worked at Soledad State Prison, lives in the 1900 block of Fieldstone Circle in Paso Robles.

“Sheriff’s detectives are not commenting further on what evidence they have in the case or why they believe Brian Greer is a person of interest,” sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said in a statement.

Jerry Greer

Cipolla said that detectives collected items from the residence and their investigation is continuing.

The status of “person of interest” means police have identified someone who may have been involved in a crime but who has not been arrested or formally accused.

According to a 2009 story in The Tribune, Jerry Greer was described as a man of few desires who kept close ties with his family and longtime friends.

He lived alone on Santa Rita Road — he had been long divorced — and rarely traveled far from home. He also didn’t trust banks and was rumored to keep a large amount of cash in his home.

“There is no logical explanation,” Brian Greer told The Tribune at the time of his father’s death. “I’ve gone through every possible scenario that I can think of, and it just doesn’t make sense.

““I almost want to believe it was a kid — pulling a stunt to see if he could get away with it,” he said. “There is a killer living among us.”

Brian Greer moved into his dad’s home shortly after the killing. He said he spent his spare time making improvements to the house and sorting through his dad’s belongings.

Around the time of his father’s death, Brian Greer posted a sign in the property’s front yard, which included this message: “Just know in your heart that I will personally make it my life-long mission to bring justice for your actions. “Your pathetic life is ruined. If you should feel the need to talk — you know where to find me.”

Brian Greer holds a wanted sign he made for his dad, Jerry Greer’s killer, in 2009. The elder Greer was shot to death while sleeping in his Templeton home in March and the case is still unsolved. This week, Brian Greer, was named a person of interest in the case. Joe Johnston Tribune

But Brian Greer’s uncle, Gene Greer, requested the sign be removed because of complaints from neighbors.

“I’ve lived here since 1939, and I got complaints from friends in the canyon that drove through and saw the sign — they don’t like it,” Gene Greer told The Tribune at the time. “The sign is inviting whoever did this to come and talk to him, and that would mean more violence.”

Gene and Jerry Greer had shared a lifelong bond — visiting daily and taking care of each other.

The work of the Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Investigation Unit resulted in the identification of Brian Greer as a person of interest, Cipolla said.

Detectives are asking those who worked with Brian Greer or who may have information on the murder of Jerry Greer to contact the Detective Division at 805-781-4500.