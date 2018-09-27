Man burglarized car, used victim’s credit cards at Walmart, police say — and they’re looking for him

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for help finding a man suspected of burglarizing a vehicle in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday and using stolen credit cards at a South County store.

The man broke into the car at about noon Wednesday in the 3900 block of Broad Street, police said. The suspected burglar then traveled to Arroyo Grande, where he used the victim’s credit cards at Walmart, according to police.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man in surveillance photos to call them at 805-781-7312 and reference Case No. 180926032.

