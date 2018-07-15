Mom says daughter found razor blades stuck in shoes at Paso’s Walmart

Bonnie Yañez of Atascadero says she went with her 12-year-old daughter to the Walmart in Paso Robles on Saturday to do some shoe shopping.

But when her daughter pulled out the paper stuffing inside a shoe, she found an inch-long razor, the mother said.

Yañez, who posted about the incident on Facebook, said she picked up the razor and took the shoes from her daughter. She said she then looked at different pair and saw another razor blade wedged between the shoe and the tongue of the shoe that was “ready to cut anything that entered.”

In a Facebook message to The Tribune, Yañez said she immediately went and found a staff member, who told her she would call the authorities.

Beth Harris, a spokeswoman for Walmart, said Sunday evening that the store’s manager confirmed that a woman notified a staff member of razor blades in shoes.

“We’re appalled someone would do this in our store, and we’re thankful no one was injured,” Harris said. “We checked some more items in the surrounding area and found no other issues.”

Harris said that police were not notified of the incident because there were no injuries.

“What if the police investigated it and found the person and prevented another similar situation?” Yañez said, when told that Walmart did not call authorities. “My main concern is safety and preventing this from happening again.”