She confessed to affair with 'better lover.' He beat her with a tire iron at Walmart, cops say

Monique Gemino, 26, met her ex-boyfriend Saturday morning behind the Walmart where she worked in Phoenix to exchange belongings, reported The Arizona Republic.

Then Luis Madrigal, 27, her boyfriend of 13 years, demanded to know if she’d cheated on him, according to court documents obtained by the publication. Madrigal told police that Gemino confessed to an affair with a "better lover."

Madrigal, who told police he "snapped," beat her to death with a tire iron and scratched the word "cheater" into the hood of her car so "police would know why the murder occurred," reported The Arizona Republic.

"Hey bro, I just beat the s--- out of my girlfriend, and make sure they send plenty of cops," Madrigal told a bystander, reported FOX 10.

He also told the bystander that he wanted police to shoot him, the station reported.

When police arrived at the scene about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Madrigal still had the tire iron in his hands, according to AZ Family.

Madrigal wouldn’t comply with police commands, and officers fired five bean bag rounds at him to incapacitate him before arresting him, reported AZ Family.

Gemino was pronounced dead at the scene, AZ Family said.

Madrigal was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office records. He is being held on $750,000 cash-only bail.