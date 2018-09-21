Armed-and-dangerous parolee on the loose in Shandon; schools shelter in place

Shandon schools sheltered in place on Friday while the deputies searched for a car theft suspect the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says may be armed and dangerous.

Larry Harvey, 27, was last seen about 8:04 a.m. in the area of Camatti and 4th streets after allegedly stealing a vehicle, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release, a day after he was suspected of committing a series of three vehicle thefts and a burglary in the Shandon area.





Harvey, a parolee, is described as heavily tattooed and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Students at Shandon High School and Elementary Schools have sheltered in place. A reverse 911 alert was issued to residents in the area where Harvey was last seen.

Residents are urged to lock their homes and vehicles and to keep their keys in a secure location.

Anyone who sees Harvey should not attempt to make contact and should call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

