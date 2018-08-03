Still photos taken from surveillance footage showing two suspects breaking into vending machines in Templeton and Atascadero to steal cash from inside. The Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the men as part of their ongoing investigation into the thefts.
SLO Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in North County vending machine break-ins

By Lindsey Holden

August 03, 2018 05:16 PM

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects allegedly involved in a recent string of North County vending machine break-ins.

During the early morning hours of July 27, two men broke into vending machines at a Templeton gas station and a Paso Robles mobile home park and stole cash from inside, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The first break-in occurred about 4:45 a.m., when the men drilled a hole in the locking mechanism of a water vending machine at the Chevron gas station at 701 Las Tablas Road in Templeton.

The second break-in was carried out at about 6 a.m., when the same suspects drilled a hole in a Coca-Cola vending machine at the Los Robles Mobile Home Park at 3165 Theatre Drive in Paso Robles.

The suspects were caught on surveillance video cameras at the two locations, and the Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify them. Anyone with information about the case or the suspects is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.

