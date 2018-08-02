Catalytic converter thief strikes again, San Luis Obispo police says

San Luis Obispo police are asking for the public’s help in identifying potential suspects responsible for a string of catalytic converter thefts that have plagued the city since early May.

Authorities received three additional reports related to catalytic converter thefts during the past week, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

There were at least 23 reported stolen between May 7 and June 4, police said, and the crimes appeared to have stopped until the past week.

Officials said most of the thefts have occurred between midnight and 6 a.m., and primarily are from Honda Accord and Toyota Prius models.

Police are asking residents in the area of the reported thefts to supply any surveillance footage the may have to help catch the suspect.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants into less harmful byproducts. The device is located in a vehicle’s undercarriage and can easily be unbolted or cut off with a saw or acetylene torch.

Those with information are encouraged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

Tribune reporter Kaytlyn Leslie contributed to this story.