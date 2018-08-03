Home invasion-style sexual assault suspect took underwear, photos, SLO police say

San Luis Obispo police believe the man suspected of a pair of home invasion-style sexual assaults was involved in burglaries throughout San Luis Obispo County.

A Thursday search of 40-year-old Arthur Tiofilo Rocha’s Arroyo Grande apartment turned up “numerous items of women’s clothing, primarily undergarments,” as well as jewelry and photographs, according to a police statement released Friday.

Police believe that in two recent sexual assaults in San Luis Obispo, Rocha cut the screen on an exterior window to enter the residence. Rocha is being held at San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges, including residential burglary. His bail is set at $1 million.

A search of Rocha’s vehicle, a white 2016 Nissan Altima, turned up two magnetic photographs “of young women that appeared to be in their 20s,” with one photo showing four women “standing outside on the rear balcony of what appears to be the Ventana Grill in Pismo Beach.”

Police said it’s unclear whether any of the women in the photos are known to Rocha, or whether the photos were stolen.

“Detectives would like to identify the women in this photograph and their relationship to Rocha,” according to a SLO police statement.

The photo can be viewed at the San Luis Obispo Police Department’s Nixle Alert page.

Anyone with information about Rocha is encouraged to contact the police department at 805-781-7317.