Heroin, meth, loaded handgun seized as deputies arrest Arroyo Grande man

A 32-year-old Arroyo Grande man was arrested Wednesday after authorities discovered methamphetamine, heroin and a loaded handgun inside his vehicle.

Deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Gang Task Force conducted a traffic stop on an SUV that was traveling eastbound on The Pike and 23rd Street in Oceano about 3 p.m.

Officials learned the driver, later identified as Jesse Richard Wallace, was using a suspended license, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

A narcotics K9 unit from California State Parks was dispatched to the scene and indicated the presence of narcotics, the release said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and located a loaded 9 mm handgun with a high capacity pistol magazine, 9 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 6.5 grams of heroin, officials said.

Authorities also found “drug paraphernalia associated with the sales of narcotics.”

Wallace was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including being a felon in possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.

Wallace remained in custody Thursday evening, and bail has been set at $50,000.