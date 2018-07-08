SLO police search for man who threatened, sexually assaulted woman in her home

San Luis Obispo police are looking for a man who threatened and sexually assaulted a woman in San Luis Obispo early Sunday morning.

The assault happened on Los Palos Drive near Los Osos Valley Road, according to a news release. The woman, who is in her 20s, told police that she woke up to find a strange man in her bedroom.

The man, who was holding a sharp object, threatened to harm her if she screamed, police said. He then sexually assaulted her and fled, the news release said.

Officers searched the area and didn't find the man. Police say he likely got into the home through an unlocked door.

Police described the alleged attacker as a Hispanic man in his late 30s, who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall with short dark hair.

Anyone with information regarding the crime should call Detective Amy Chastain at 805-594-8023.

In the news release, police also asked residents to lock all windows and doors in their homes and vehicles.