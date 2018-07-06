Man who put two Grover Beach cops in the hospital pleads not guilty to felony charges

The District Attorney's Office on Thursday charged Trey Anthony Wilson with two felony counts of resisting arrest, one of which carries a sentencing enhancement for allegedly causing great bodily injury, according to court records.

Wilson, who currently also has four ongoing misdemeanor criminal cases in San Luis Obispo County, was appointed a public defender Friday after entering his plea.

He remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $81,000, according to jail logs.

The Grover Beach Police Department announced in a news release Monday that the officers were conducting a routine safety check in a public bathroom at Mentone Basin Park, where they encountered Wilson, who the news release said was suspected of being involved in drug activity.

When they attempted to arrest Wilson, a violent struggle allegedly ensued, resulting in injuries to Wilson and officers Brad Carey and Roy lturalde.

Wilson allegedly ran from the scene and into the nearby neighborhood, where he was located after a search involving law enforcement agencies from Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.





Both officers were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and the District Attorney's Office says Carey was seriously injured. Both officers were released from the hospital Monday.

The Police Department has not released details about the injuries to the officers and Wilson.

In January, Wilson was arrested after he allegedly broke into an unoccupied home in Arroyo Grande and was later found with a stolen firearm, a dagger, narcotics and drug paraphernalia. He's pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges in that case, which remains ongoing in court.

Wilson is due back in court for a hearing Tuesday in which his attorney is expected to argue for a bail reduction.