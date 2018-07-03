Grover Beach police officers released from hospital after attack at park

The two Grover Beach officers injured in an incident at Mentone Basin Park on Monday were released from the hospital Tuesday morning.

Both are recovering from their injuries, according to a department tweet.

One officer is expected to make a full recovery, while the other "will require additional care and treatment."

UPDATE ON INJURED OFFICERS

The extent of the injuries is unknown, but Chief John Peters did clarify that they were caused by "personal weapons" — meaning fists and feet.

Peters also declined to share the names of the officers involved due to privacy concerns.

The officers encountered a man inside the men’s restroom at the park Monday afternoon who was suspected of being involved in drug activity. The officers attempted to arrest the man, 23-year-old Trey Anthony Wilson of Grover Beach, and he resisted.

A violent struggle ensued, resulting in injuries to Wilson and both officers. Wilson was treated at a local hospital for his minor injuries and booked into County Jail, where he is being held on $81,000 bail.