Oceano man arrested after 7-hour standoff with sheriff's deputies

A 42-year-old Oceano man accused of felony vandalism was arrested Saturday after a seven-hour standoff with deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities responded to a report of a man smashing windows inside the residence he shared with a relative in the 1300 block of Norswing Drive in Oceano at approximately 3:20 a.m.
When deputies arrived, David Carl Angello retreated inside the home to a bedroom, brandished a weapon at the deputies and threatened them, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
The Sheriff's Office SWAT team, known as the Special Enforcement Detail (SED), established a perimeter around the residence. Neighbors were evacuated or told to shelter in place in their homes, the release said.
Deputies remained in constant contact with Angello throughout the incident.
About 10:30 a.m., Angello stepped outside the home and deputies "utilized a less lethal use of force, a rubber projectile to disable Angello," according to the release.
With assistance from the Sheriff's Office K9 unit, Angello was taken into custody without further incident. He was then taken to a local hospital for a dog bite injury, officials said.
After he is cleared from the hospital, Angello will be transported to County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, brandishing a firearm at a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer by means of threats or violence.
