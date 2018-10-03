Head to San Miguel for a corn maze, haunted house and pumpkins

The River K Pumpkin Farm Corn Maze is open for business from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 5670 North River Road through the month of October with a spooky haunted house, other displays and lots and lots of pumpkins.

The Kunze family has been delighting and scaring people for 48 years.

Hwy. 101 onramp opens

The southbound onramp to Highway 101 at the end of the Mission is open!

Now work is being done on the Cemetery Road onramp, so watch for detour signs on 10th Street.

Calling all Bearcat alumni!

The pre-Pioneer Day Bearcat Alumni Potluck will be held on Oct. 6 starting at 5 p.m. at the Pioneer Museum.

Dust off your memories and sweater letters and bring a main dish, side dish, dessert or snacks to share! Be there or be square!





Join the cemetery board

The San Miguel Cemetery Board has an opening for a new member. You must reside in the San Miguel area or the part of Heritage Ranch that is in the San Miguel District. For information and to apply, call the office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday (closed from 12 to 1 p.m. for lunch).

New online business

San Miguel resident Amanda Lorraine has started a new online business featuring a large selection of cute and interesting fashion and beauty products.

Check out her Sleek and Chic Treasures on Facebook.





Rosary Crusade in Cambria

San Miguel Mission parishioners are planning to participate in the Nationwide Rosary Crusade on Sunday at Moonstone Beach in Cambria. Assembly is at 12:30 p.m.





Calendar

At the San Miguel Senior Center, 601 12th St. (East):

▪ Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.: Community bingo, 10 games at 50 cents a card.

Go to to www.discoversanmiguel.com (Resource Connection), for current information on San Miguel events, businesses, organizations, churches and opportunities to volunteer. Topical entry forms and applications are available to fill out online. A history section features stories and pictures from early-day families, the town and area