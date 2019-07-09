Coast Union boys basketball coach steps down after one season to enroll in college

Coach Union High School boys basketball head coach Gehrig Kniffen has stepped down after one season leading the team.

Kniffen, a former Broncos hoops standout himself who led the Broncos in his senior season (2014-15) with 14.2 points per game (283 total points) and 73 assists, compiled a 14-11 record overall in his brief coaching tenure. The Broncos finished second place with an 8-2 mark in the Coast Valley League over the winter.

Kniffen said he “had more fun than I ever could have expected,” when asked about his experience coaching a young basketball team. “The guys became gym rats... the guys were real hoopers trying to get better and work on their games.”

It’s expected that Kniffen’s assistant from last season, Trevor Neer — who also assists with Coast Union’s football and baseball teams — will take over as head coach. Neer said he’s currently “going through the approval process.”

Kniffen, who also made the second team of The Tribune’s “All-County Baseball Team” for 2015, and was named Broncos “Outstanding Hitter” with a .460 batting average that year, has a recommendation for the next basketball coach: “The best advice I could give is to try and get to know your players, see what makes them tick and preach what hard work can do for them as individuals and the whole team.”