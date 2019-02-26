Coast Union High athletes honored in winter sports awards

It’s awards season for the winter sports programs at Coast Union High School. Here are the athletes honored by coaches for boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer for the past season.
Boys basketball
Head coach Gehrig Kniffen’s team finished 14-11 overall and second (8-2) in the Coast Valley League (CVL).
Nate Markham was named Broncos MVP and made First-Team All-League in the CVL. David Amodei and Forrest Johnson earned Second-Team All-League.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
Emi Pena received Honorable Mention All-League. Pena was also given the Coach’s Award, while Kniffen gave Ivan Arellano the “Most Improved Player” award.
Girls basketball
Head coach Keith Stowers’ team won the CVL with a 10-0 record and finished the season with at 18-5 overall. The Broncos extended their league winning streak to 32 games. They won their opening CIF 5AA playoff game against Calvary Chapel but lost to Montclair in the second round.
Stowers named Karis Lawson the team MVP, and she was also named MVP in the CVL. Kaylee Ferguson and Ellie Kennedy both made First-Team All-League.
All three players were also team captains.
Stowers named Ailyn Casas Most Improved, and she was named Second-Team All-League. Alondra Mercado made Second-Team All-League, and Angelique Gutierrez received the Coach’s Award.
Boys soccer
Head coach Jack Mettier’s team finished with a 1-19-3 record (soccer is not part of the CVL so the boys play schools with large student enrollments like Paso Robles). Mettier gave co-MVP awards to Diego Hernandez and Cesar Hernandez. Cesar Chavez received the Most Improved award, and Cristian Castillo received the Coach’s Award.
Girls soccer
Coach Sarah Johnston’s team had a 4-18-2 record this season. She gave the MVP award to Gabby Cisneros. Vanessa Ramos received the Coach’s Award; Alexa Aguilar was given the Most Improved award and Sami Favila the Most Team Spirit award.
Comments