Coast Union High athletes honored in winter sports awards

By John FitzRandolph

February 26, 2019 10:09 AM

Coast Union High School junior Nate Markham leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.3 points per game through Dec. 28 and has a team-leading 112 rebounds. Here he controls the ball against Orcutt Academy earlier this season. Debbie Markham Courtesy photo

It’s awards season for the winter sports programs at Coast Union High School. Here are the athletes honored by coaches for boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer for the past season.

Boys basketball

Head coach Gehrig Kniffen’s team finished 14-11 overall and second (8-2) in the Coast Valley League (CVL).

Nate Markham was named Broncos MVP and made First-Team All-League in the CVL. David Amodei and Forrest Johnson earned Second-Team All-League.

Emi Pena received Honorable Mention All-League. Pena was also given the Coach’s Award, while Kniffen gave Ivan Arellano the “Most Improved Player” award.

Girls basketball

Head coach Keith Stowers’ team won the CVL with a 10-0 record and finished the season with at 18-5 overall. The Broncos extended their league winning streak to 32 games. They won their opening CIF 5AA playoff game against Calvary Chapel but lost to Montclair in the second round.

Stowers named Karis Lawson the team MVP, and she was also named MVP in the CVL. Kaylee Ferguson and Ellie Kennedy both made First-Team All-League.

All three players were also team captains.

Stowers named Ailyn Casas Most Improved, and she was named Second-Team All-League. Alondra Mercado made Second-Team All-League, and Angelique Gutierrez received the Coach’s Award.

Karis-Lawson-for-jan-31.jpg
Senior Karis Lawson scored 14 points and dished out eight assists in Coast Union’s win over Dunn School on Jan. 25. Here she goes up for a layup earlier in the season.
Debbie Markham Courtesy photo

Boys soccer

Head coach Jack Mettier’s team finished with a 1-19-3 record (soccer is not part of the CVL so the boys play schools with large student enrollments like Paso Robles). Mettier gave co-MVP awards to Diego Hernandez and Cesar Hernandez. Cesar Chavez received the Most Improved award, and Cristian Castillo received the Coach’s Award.

boys-soccer-awards.jpg
Soccer coach Jack Mettier has honored his outstanding players. From left: Cesar Chavez (”Most Improved”); Diego Hernandez (”Co-MVP”)’ Cesar Hernandez (”Co-MVP”)’ and Cristian Castillo (”Coach’s Award”).
Jack Mettier Courtesy

Girls soccer

Coach Sarah Johnston’s team had a 4-18-2 record this season. She gave the MVP award to Gabby Cisneros. Vanessa Ramos received the Coach’s Award; Alexa Aguilar was given the Most Improved award and Sami Favila the Most Team Spirit award.

