Longtime Coast Union High coach takes on new challenge with boys volleyball

Coast Union High School volleyball coach Pam Kenyon.

Pam Kenyon has coached Coast Union High School’s girls soccer team with great distinction and success over the past 28 years.

Since 2012, the team has a sizzling 67-5 record in the Coast Valley League. The Broncos have won four CVL titles and placed second in four during that period.

This year, Kenyon was asked to step out of her comfort zone and coach boys volleyball — a brand new sport at Coast Union. She knew the victories would come few and far between, but she took on the challenge and said — following a 1-16 season (1-5 in the CVL) — she is “super proud of how hard the boys worked.”

“The boys improved and really gave more experienced teams a hard time,” she said. “We played much larger schools (including Morro Bay, Mission Prep, Nipomo and Pioneer Valley) consistently and the boys always kept working hard even though those schools had much larger student bodies and more years of experience.”

The importance to Kenyon was not wins and losses as much as it was teaching the boys about the game of volleyball.

“They had great attitudes,” she said. “They never quit or gave up. I have never in all my years worked with a more dedicated and focused group of kids. They were willing to make changes as soon as I asked them to.”

Kenyon is looking forward to coaching the team in 2020, and is “sad” to be losing seniors Cesar Hernandez, Andrew Mendoza, Brandon Loredo, Zach Azevedo and Luis Plascencia.

“They were the driving force of our team,” she said.