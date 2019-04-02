Coast Union High softball inches closer to Coast Valley League title

Freshman infielder Emi Pena had two hits against Orcutt Academy on Saturday, March 30, including a single with the bases loaded to drive in the first run for the Broncos. Courtesy photo

The Coast Union High School softball team (5-8, 4-0 Coast Valley League) has a golden opportunity to win its ninth straight CVL title after beating Shandon 13-1 on Friday, March 29.





However, they still play Valley Christian Academy (3-1 CVL) away (Coast beat them 12-0 at home); Coastal Christian away (having defeated them 16-6 at home); and on Friday April 5 the Lady Broncos entertain Maricopa (0-5 CVL), having defeated them 27-4 away on March 19.

Bottom line, the Broncos are in the driver’s seat to win the CVL championship.

Coming into this week, senior Ailyn Casas is the leading Lady Broncos hitter. She has knocked in 20 runs (including three triples and five home runs), scored 19 runs and is hitting .387. Senior Melody Robertson is hitting .385 with 13 RBI; she has 10 hits and has scored 11 runs. Jasmine Pena (sophomore) has nine RBI in just 22 plate appearances; she has a home run and two doubles.

Baseball

The Coast Union baseball team’s spirited rally Saturday, March 30, fell short after the Broncos left the bases loaded in the seventh inning in a 5-3 loss to Orcutt Academy.

Academy pitcher Connor Adams shut down Bronco hitters three times with runners in scoring position — and hometown fans in the bleachers remained relatively quiet for most of the game.





That is, until the sixth inning when Coast freshman Emi Pena ripped a single with the bases loaded to bring his team to within four at 5-1. Junior David Amodei followed Pena’s hit with a solid single, driving in two runs, and a miracle rally seemed achievable as the fans erupted.

But the air went out of the balloon in the seventh when Coast’s last two hitters left the bases loaded.

“We needed that timely hit in the seventh with the winning run on first and one out,” Coast head coach Brian Machado said.

Machado admits you can’t teach timely hitting, but he urges his young team to come up with those base knocks when the game is on the line. Pena had two singles on the afternoon. Emany Plasencia, Spencer Magnuson, Amodei, Nate Markham and David May all singled in the game, as well. Magnuson, Magnus Marthaler and Plasencia shared the pitching duties.

The Broncos record slipped to 2-9 (1-3 Coast Valley League). It’s the first season over the past six years that the Broncos have failed to win the CVL.

Dunn School, a newcomer to the CVL, sits atop the league with a 5-0 record; Valley Christian Academy is in second place at 3-1.

The Broncos have lost to Dunn twice and lost to VCA at home, 11-2. Coast plays VCA away on April 9, and they play Maricopa (the only CVL team the Broncos have defeated) at home on April 5. That game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5) and streams on www.1035ktea.com.

Boy’s Volleyball

The Coast Union boy’s volleyball team (1-10, 1-5 CVL) lost to league foe San Luis Obispo Classical Academy on March 26, 3-0. But in the second game of the match, Coast Union came very close to pulling out a win; but they lost that game 223 (they lost the first and third games, 25-18 and 25-12).

It doesn’t get any easier for the first-year team, a new sport that was launched at Coast Union in 2019. On Tuesday, they were scheduled to play at Dunn School in the Santa Inez Valley (late for publication). Coast then travels to San Luis Obispo to play always-tough Mission Prep on Thursday, April 4; and the next day, Coast hosts Morro Bay (in the Santa Lucia Middle School gym at 4 p.m.).

On April 11, they entertain Nipomo in a 5 p.m. match. Notwithstanding their losing record, Coast head coach Pam Kenyon said, “They are excited about learning and getting better.”