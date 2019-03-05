New Coast Union High boys volleyball team experiencing growing pains

The Coast Union High School boys volleyball team — in its initial season as a varsity sport — is “getting better every single day,” said coach Pam Kenyon.

The boys are “dedicated, talented and fun,” she said.





Certainly, there are challenges with the launching of a new sport, and Kenyon said most of the players have had “some volleyball in physical education classes and some play with family and friends” — but few have actually played competitively.

The team realizes there is “much to learn,” said Kenyon, who has coached the Coast Union girl’s volleyball team for 28 years. “But they are focused on getting better and enjoying themselves in the process.”

“Preseason is always tough,” Kenyon added.

Indeed, coming into this week the team is 0-5. On the positive side, the Broncos showed resilience in their only Coast Valley League game, also their season opener Feb. 19, a 0-3 loss against Coastal Christian.

The Broncos dropped the first two games, 11-25 and 19-25. But the third game, 23-25, was more closely contested.

“When the boys know that they are getting better and skill is developing, then we can appreciate just playing the game,” Kenyon said.

Coast Union hosted Shandon on Tuesday (late for publication) and will play its next four games on the road starting Thursday against San Luis Obispo Classical Academy. The next home volleyball match for the boys is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, against Midland.