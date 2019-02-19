Free screening of film documenting Cambrian native’s 100-mile run scheduled

A viewing of the film that chronicled Cambria native Mario Mendoza’s 100-mile run from Montana de Oro to his hometown last November will be held at the Old Grammar School at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24.





The screening of “100 Miles to Build a Bridge” is free to attend.

Mendoza, who graduated from Coast Union with honors, is a five-time “Trail Runner of the Year” (USA Track & Field award), and a three-time “Trail National Champion” (USA Track & Field).

His mission of running all night (to achieve his goal of 100 miles in less than 24 hours) was to bring cultures together through sports and recreation.

“I run for unity and peace between two cultures and hope to use the running platform as a way to have good influence with youth and Latinos,” he writes on his website.

The film features stunningly beautiful scenes of Mendoza running along the beach (photographed from a drone), running up and down hills and circling Coast Union High School — where he is accompanied by numerous students jogging with him.

For more information on the film, call Steve Kniffen at 805-858-8252.