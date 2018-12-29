Money raised in 100-mile run donated to scholarship fund in memory of Cambria surfer

When Mario Mendoza came to Cambria in November to run 100 miles in under 24 hours — “to build bridges,” he said — Coast Union High School students were challenged to raise funds in coordination with the herculean effort.





The funds were to be donated to a worthy local charity of the students’ choosing.

And two weeks ago, a check for $500 — raised by students — was made out to the North Coast Ocean Rescue (NCOR) group to benefit the Liam Taylor Scholarship fund, according to Beth Yudovin.

Taylor was the young surfer (and Coast Union graduate) who died while surfing on Moonstone Beach in 2017; his mother, Shelley Triggs, has become an advocate for young people to join the NCOR. Taylor was on the NCOR team when he died.

Subsequent to his death, funds have also been donated to the scholarship fund from the Pier to Point Paddle in 2017.

For more information on NCOR and the scholarship fund, call Yudovin at 805-927-3727.